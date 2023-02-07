Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Wrangler Longmire

Skyview High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after high school are to go to college at Flathead Valley Community College for gunsmithing. After completing college I would like to start my own gunsmithing business.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is engines because I've never gotten to work on an engine before until then, and it's something I like to do in my free time now.

Who inspires you and why?

The person who inspires me is my great grandpa because he always has a clear mind and can tell right from wrong. He is 96 now and soon to be 97 this December. He has been my biggest inspiration.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Somethings I enjoy outside of school are fishing, especially for large mouth bass. You can ask anybody that knows me, my favorite thing to do is to go fishing. Some other things are being in the outdoors, and working on engines.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

What would make me feel successful in my career or work after school is to graduate from college because it seems gunsmiths are few and far between and with a good work ethic it could be easy to get a job.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I win the grant I would use the money to reach my goals by using it to pay for college. That seems to be the biggest obstacle to me.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

In ten years I imagine myself still being employed by a gunsmith but close to being able to start my own business, maybe even have a family.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

A motto or inspirational quote that motivates me is "there's always been groups of people who never could see eye to eye an' I always thought if they'd get the chance to sit down and talk face to face they might realize they got a lot in common" -Chris Ledoux, "This Cowboys Hat."

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I've dreamed about being a gunsmith since I can remember, and found out that focusing on working on firearms has helped my tourette syndrome.