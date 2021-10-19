Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Wyatt Petersen

Who inspires you and why?

My dad inspires me because he was able to go from not being very well-known and not being super successful to being one of the most well-known and successful contractors in the Powell area.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Outside of school I enjoy working on my own projects or helping on my dad's construction sites.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

If I was able to be one of the most well-known contractors in the Powell area and also be financially stable, I would feel successful.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I was to win the grant, I would use this money to help pay for my welding, excavator/forklift operating, CDL, HVAC, and electrical certifications and the classes necessary at Northwest College.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?