Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Wyatt Petersen

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Wyatt Peterson
Powell High School
What are your plans after high school?
I plan on serving a two-year mission for my church after I graduate. When I return from my mission I will continue working with my dad's construction business until I am ready to start my own construction business.
What is your favorite class in school & why?
My favorite class is my work experience class. I really enjoy this class because I get the opportunity to learn more about construction and better my skills so I am more prepared to start my own construction business. I get two hours every day to leave the school grounds and work for my dad at one of his construction sites.
Who inspires you and why?
My dad inspires me because he was able to go from not being very well-known and not being super successful to being one of the most well-known and successful contractors in the Powell area.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
Outside of school I enjoy working on my own projects or helping on my dad's construction sites.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
If I was able to be one of the most well-known contractors in the Powell area and also be financially stable, I would feel successful.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
If I was to win the grant, I would use this money to help pay for my welding, excavator/forklift operating, CDL, HVAC, and electrical certifications and the classes necessary at Northwest College.
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?
I would bring a water filtration device so i am able to stay hydrated, a signaling mirror to signal someone passing by the island on a boat or a plane, and I would want a knife to use as a tool to make hunting weapons or to build a shelter.
Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?
If you work hard enough to achieve your dreams, eventually you will achieve them.