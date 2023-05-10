An apparently drunk driver knocked out a set of doors leading into the Billings Public Library late Tuesday night.

The driver left the scene, Billings Public Information Officer Victoria Hill wrote in a statement released early Wednesday morning. He was stopped by Billings police soon after when a witness reported the crash.

“The entrance has two sets of doors, an exterior set, and an interior set. The exterior doors took the brunt of the crash, and the interior doors were unharmed, so those are locked up and secure,” Hill said.

A man behind the wheel of van on Sixth Avenue North hit the north-facing entrance to the library around 10:45 p.m. The library opened on time Wednesday, but the busted doors are boarded up with no estimate on when they will be replaced.

Crews are still trying to estimate the price of the repairs, Hill told the Gazette in an email, but the City of Billings will most likely have to cover the cost as the driver was not insured.

The driver has since been cited for not carrying insurance, Billings Police Department Lt. Matt Lennick said, and is currently under investigation for DUI. Other than the driver, who was taken to a Billings hospital after police stopped him, nobody else was harmed in the crash.

DUI offenses in Billings, which also include criminal child endangerment and vehicular homicide while under the influence, have been trending downward over the past decade, according to BPD data. Last year ended with 493 offenses tracked by the department, nearly 100 less DUI offenses than in 2021.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in at least one fatal crash in Billings this year. A 52-year-old woman was driving on Grand Avenue on May 3 a struck a tree between Third and Fourth Street West. First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.