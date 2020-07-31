Vegan chef shares culinary creations at pop-up Billings restaurant

What began as dinner parties became Ploeg’s livelihood, and just as the bands he befriended, he began touring the U.S. cooking for people. He’s also published 11 cookbooks, starting with self-published zines and evolving into recipe books that are “more entertaining than useful,” he said.

Ploeg has a causal humor and describes himself as a cross between a troubadour and a tradesman, wandering around with his wares. “But instead of a band, it’s just me. No noise, everyone’s satisfied. And no bandmates telling you what to do.”

Spices of life

As a 20-something, Ploeg was adventurous in the kitchen, but could also follow a recipe. It was when he began improvising that he decided he needed advice.

“When I went off on my own, I wasn’t paying attention to the methodology,” he said. Instead of culinary school, Ploeg started asking for advice, cooking with other people, and figuring out what doesn’t work.

“Once you understand that, you can cook whatever you want,” said Ploeg, who early on used experimentation to guide his cuisine. “You need to know why something failed.”