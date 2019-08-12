A crash on Billings' far West End sent one man to a hospital and downed a power pole and fiber optics line on Monday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of 56th Street West and Neibauer Road just after 9:45 a.m., said the Montana Highway Patrol. A white Ford F-250 was driving northbound on 56th Street West when the driver of a blue Chevy Silverado failed to stop at a sign on Neibauer Road.
The blue truck, traveling eastbound, "near T-boned" the white truck when it blew past the sign, said MHP trooper Mitchell Barry. The force of the collision caused the white truck to overturn, crash into a power pole and come to a rest on the driver's side.
There were no passengers in either truck. The driver of the white truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Mitchell did not believe the injuries were serious, he said.
Both drivers were local men, he said. Mitchell didn't know either man's age.
The intersection is a two-way stop for traffic on Neibauer Road traveling east and west.
The driver of the blue truck was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, Mitchell said.
The intersection was still closed at 11:15 a.m., as Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op worked to clear the downed power pole and fiber optic cables, Mitchell said.
The truck had still not been towed, and wouldn't be until the electric technicians safely removed the power pole and confirmed it was not live, he said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, Mitchell said. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.