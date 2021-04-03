 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle crashes into Sweetheart Bread Bakery Outlet

Vehicle crashes into Sweetheart Bread Bakery Outlet

{{featured_button_text}}

A vehicle drove through the front of the Sweetheart Bread Bakery Outlet Saturday afternoon, sending at least one person to the hospital.

At around 1:15 p.m., Billings PD, Billings Fire and multiple medics responded to 1211 Main Street after an SUV drove through the front of the building, smashing the front door and a large glass window. Broken glass and other debris was scatter around the area as first responders checked on multiple people for injuries.

The condition of the person sent to the hospital is unknown, and at least one other person received minor injuries but turned down medical attention at the scene.

0
0
2
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Easter egg hunts planned in Billings area
Local News

Easter egg hunts planned in Billings area

Easter egg hunts are planned in the Billings area for April 3 and 4. For information on each event's COVID-related restrictions, check with the event host. To submit an event for this list, e-mail citynews@billingsgazette.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News