Vehicle crashes into Sweetheart Bread Bakery Outlet

A vehicle drove through the front of the Sweetheart Bread Bakery Outlet Saturday afternoon, sending at least one person to the hospital.

At around 1:15 p.m., Billings PD, Billings Fire and multiple medics responded to 1211 Main Street after an SUV drove through the front of the building, smashing the front door and a large glass window. Broken glass and other debris was scatter around the area as first responders checked on multiple people for injuries.

The condition of the person sent to the hospital is unknown, and at least one other person received minor injuries but turned down medical attention at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0