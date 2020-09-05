 Skip to main content
Vehicle fire damages shop on Billings' South Side
alert

Vehicle fire damages shop on Billings' South Side

Shop fire

Billings firefighters Cameron Abell, right, and Lori Johnson work on the roof of a garage/shop after a car fire spread to the structure in the 400 block of Hallowell Lane on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A fire engulfed a truck and spread to a nearby garage in the 400 block of Hallowell Lane on Billings' South Side on Saturday morning.

Billings firefighters were called to a fire in the vehicle parked next to the detached garage by a neighbor shortly after 8 a.m.

More engines responded after the fire spread to the building, and was quickly extinguished. 

Shop fire

Billings firefighters work to extinguish a fire that spread from a truck to an adjacent garage/shop in the 400 block of Hallowell Lane on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

There were no injuries and nothing suspicious about the fire, which firefighters believe was caused by an electrical issue in the truck, according to Billings Fire Department battalion chief Jason Lyon.

According to a family member on the scene, the shop and vehicles are insured.

