Vehicle fire damages shop on Billings' South Side

A fire engulfed a truck and spread to a nearby garage in the 400 block of Hallowell Lane on Billings' South Side on Saturday morning.

Billings firefighters were called to a fire in the vehicle parked next to the detached garage by a neighbor shortly after 8 a.m.

More engines responded after the fire spread to the building, and was quickly extinguished.

There were no injuries and nothing suspicious about the fire, which firefighters believe was caused by an electrical issue in the truck, according to Billings Fire Department battalion chief Jason Lyon.

According to a family member on the scene, the shop and vehicles are insured.

