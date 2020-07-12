Vehicle fire slows down traffic on I-90 near Lockwood

Interstate 90 eastbound heading toward Hardin was shut down briefly Sunday afternoon after a report of a vehicle fire.
Law enforcement had one eastbound lane of traffic blocked off east of Lockwood for a semitrailer on fire.
Firefighters continued to battle the blaze Sunday afternoon. Charred grass smoked west of I-90, but the fire appeared not to hop Old Hardin Road. The twisted, blackened remains of the semi-truck cab still smoked and firefighters hosed down the trailer.
Smoke was visible from several miles away at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the Montana Highway Patrol incident page, the call for the fire came in just after 3 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.