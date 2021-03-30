Vehicle pursuit ends south of Billings after helicopter spots truck stuck in ditch

The pursuit of a vehicle that may have been seen leaving the scene of a shooting in Billings on Tuesday ended after a Billings Flying Service helicopter spotted the pickup truck stuck in a ditch on a ranch property in the Blue Creek area.

Three people in the vehicle tried to hide in the brush and terrain, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said. They were apprehended.

A man was arrested on warrants and could face other charges related to the pursuit. The sheriff did not know the ages of the two other people, but said they were females and that he did not know if they had been arrested.

The shooting, which damaged an unoccupied vehicle, was reported on the 10 block of Lewis Avenue at 2:14 p.m., according to Billings Police Department Lt. Riley Finnegan.

Speaking early Tuesday evening, Finnegan said he did not know yet if any determination had been made as to whether or not the people found in the vehicle at the end of the pursuit were in fact involved in the earlier shooting.

Billings police were able to get a description of the vehicle after the shooting, and later attempted to pull over a vehicle that appeared to match that description. The vehicle took off, according to Finnegan.

