Vehicle pursuit ends south of Billings after helicopter spots truck stuck in ditch

The pursuit of a vehicle that may have been seen leaving the scene of a shooting in Billings on Tuesday ended after a Billings Flying Service helicopter spotted the pickup truck stuck in a ditch on a ranch property in the Blue Creek area.
Three people in the vehicle tried to hide in the brush and terrain, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said. They were apprehended.
A man was arrested on warrants and could face other charges related to the pursuit. The sheriff did not know the ages of the two other people, but said they were females and that he did not know if they had been arrested.
The shooting, which damaged an unoccupied vehicle, was reported on the 10 block of Lewis Avenue at 2:14 p.m., according to Billings Police Department Lt. Riley Finnegan.
Speaking early Tuesday evening, Finnegan said he did not know yet if any determination had been made as to whether or not the people found in the vehicle at the end of the pursuit were in fact involved in the earlier shooting.
Billings police were able to get a description of the vehicle after the shooting, and later attempted to pull over a vehicle that appeared to match that description. The vehicle took off, according to Finnegan.
Later in the afternoon a sheriff's deputy spotted the same vehicle in the Blue Creek area and began following it to Helfrick Road and then Bender Road.
The suspect vehicle went off road at times. "It blew through fences and everything else," Linder said. Law enforcement eventually lost sight of the vehicle but remained in the area.
The sheriff said that Lt. Kent O'Donnell contacted Gary Blain with the helicopter contracting company Billings Flying Service, and that Blain was able to find the pickup truck.
"This will be about I think the fourth, maybe even the fifth time in the last few months that we've had a helicopter out on serious events like this," Linder said.
Last week Billings Flying Service helped the sheriff's office respond to an incident involving a stolen truck, and the sheriff also referenced an attempted kidnapping.
In December, The Gazette reported that the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office had acquired three OH-58C Kiowa helicopters that it planned on using to support both law enforcement and search and rescue operations in the county. The plan was to utilize one of the retired military helicopters and dismantle the other two for parts.
"Ours isn't ready yet. It's still probably a few weeks out before ours is going to be ready," Linder said Tuesday. "I think it's in the paint shop. We just got it out of the radio shop and we're still waiting for some equipment to make sure that we're completely ready and it's ready to go."