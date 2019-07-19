Verizon-Cellular Plus will give away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 27, at each of its 17 locations throughout the region.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program is one that involves employees and customers of Verizon-Cellular Plus, as well as their vendor partners. The company initiated an employee program to donate backpacks and its stores are also accepting donations from customers and guests. Each backpack that is donated at one of their locations will be distributed to a child in that local area, according to a press release from the organization.
A child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack and no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. A limited number of backpacks will be available and will be distributed while supplies last.
Verizon-Cellular Plus has locations six in the area:
- 4005 Montana Sapphire Drive
- 111 S. 24th St. W.
- 1701 Grand Ave.
- 611 Hilltop Road
- In Lockwood at 700 Johnson Lane
- In Laurel at 401 First Ave. S.
Other Montana locations are in Glasgow, Glendive, Lewistown, Miles City. Wyoming locations are in Sheridan, Cody, Powell and Gillette.