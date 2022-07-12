Verizon-Cellular Plus giving away free backpacks with school supplies

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Billings and the surrounding areas will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We are honored to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” stated Verizon’s Adam Kimmet. “We want to ease some of the stress that can be placed on families while trying to get the school supplies they need. It’s really rewarding to see the kids parade out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and ready to start the school year prepared and confident.”

The program incorporates employees, customers, and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized while stores are also accepting donations from their guests in order to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.

Cellular Plus has 17 locations in the region.