Verizon-Cellular Plus to give away filled backpacks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verizon-Cellular Plus stores in the Billings area will give away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 25.

The program incorporates employees, customers and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized and donations from guests in stores were also accepted. Donations stayed local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. A limited number of backpacks are available, which will be distributed while supplies last.

According to a press release from organizers, the Verizon-Cellular Plus team members who are distributing the free backpacks will be wearing masks and gloves and will be following social distancing guidelines.

Verizon-Cellular Plus has locations six in the area:

4005 Montana Sapphire Drive

111 S. 24th St. W.

1701 Grand Ave.

611 Hilltop Road

In Lockwood at 700 Johnson Lane

In Laurel at 401 First Ave. S.

Other Montana locations include Glasgow, Glendive, Lewistown, Miles City and Sidney. Wyoming locations include Cody, Gillette, Powell and Sheridan.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0