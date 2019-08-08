Veteran Air Warriors, a local nonprofit started in 2018, plans to hold its inaugural banquet at the Billings Flying Service Hangar on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The banquet will feature a dinner, raffles, auctions and guest speakers including Pete Hegseth, anchor at Fox News and U.S. Army veteran; and Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Petry, a U.S. Army Ranger and Medal Of Honor recipient.
Veteran Air Warriors was created with a mission to provide necessary resources to train and certify veterans so they may excel in their aviation career, according to a news release from the organization. Its vision is to guide veterans in aviation by helping relieve the ﬁnancial burden that student pilots encounter throughout their training. The organization guides and continues to provide mentorship throughout a veteran's journey through training and to their employment.
Tickets to the Sept. 12 banquet cost $250 per person. VIP table sponsorships are available for $2,500, and executive table sponsorships cost $2,000. For tickets, RSVP by calling 406-530-7229, or emailing info@veteranairwarriors.org.
For more information about the banquet or Veteran Air Warriors, go to veteranairwarriors.com.