Veteran programs granted state money; VA health care expanded in Billings

Deede Baker remembers the date her husband, deployed in Iraq, was injured by an improvised explosive device. When he returned home he had PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

While adjusting to civilian life, Baker recalls watching her husband interact with their dogs and how calming it was for him. That was the first inspiration for Dog Tag Buddies, a program that trains rescue dogs as service animals or emotional support companions for veterans.

Dog Tag Buddies is one of several programs in Yellowstone County that was recently awarded a slice of $500,000 in grant money from House Bill 696. The bill, passed in the 2019 legislative session, is aimed at lowering Montana’s death by suicide rate in veterans, service members and their families.

“Montana has long been plagued with a high suicide rate, and this is particularly true for our veterans,” said Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday at the Dog Tag Buddies facility in Billings. The nonprofit received $20,000 in grants.