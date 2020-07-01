Veteran programs granted state money; VA health care expanded in Billings

Deede Baker remembers the date her husband, deployed in Iraq, was injured by an improvised explosive device. When he returned home he had PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.
While adjusting to civilian life, Baker recalls watching her husband interact with their dogs and how calming it was for him. That was the first inspiration for Dog Tag Buddies, a program that trains rescue dogs as service animals or emotional support companions for veterans.
Dog Tag Buddies is one of several programs in Yellowstone County that was recently awarded a slice of $500,000 in grant money from House Bill 696. The bill, passed in the 2019 legislative session, is aimed at lowering Montana’s death by suicide rate in veterans, service members and their families.
“Montana has long been plagued with a high suicide rate, and this is particularly true for our veterans,” said Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday at the Dog Tag Buddies facility in Billings. The nonprofit received $20,000 in grants.
Montana was picked in 2019 as one of seven states to participate in the “Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention” a partnership between the state, federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to help prevent suicide.
Billings is also part of the “Mayor’s Challenge” a similar program meant to support service members and veterans and prevent suicides at a city level. Helena is also participating in the Mayor's Challenge.
In Montana, one in ten people are veterans. The state leads the nation in veteran suicide at 49 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017. And that rate is worse for Native American veterans, according to Dr. Johnel Barcus with the Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center.
Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center received $55,000 in grant monies to combat Indigenous veteran suicides through the Standing Buffalo Strong program.
"We want to engage our veterans in a culturally appropriate manner," Barcus said.
Other programs in Yellowstone County to receive grant money are RiverStone Health, Yellowstone United Way and Veterans Navigation Network. In total Yellowstone County programs received $195,000 in grants from HB 696. Lewis and Clark County received $55,000.
Across town, health care facilities in Billings announced Tuesday a new program aimed at streamlining services for veterans during a press conference with local healthcare providers at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic.
The new service, through partnership with the Montana and Sheridan VA Health Care System, will put a VA office with a dedicated VA nurse in both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare hospitals.
Often health care fails when patients are in transition, like scheduling follow-up care which often falls in the cracks, said Pam Crowell, director of the Sheridan VA Healthcare System.
Veterans who are admitted to a Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare hospital will be assigned an on-site VA nurse.
Having a dedicated nurse for veterans should ensure things like following up on a physical therapy appointment don’t fall by the wayside.
"Everyone is on the same page," said Chad Miller, vice president of operations at Billings Clinic.
