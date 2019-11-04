On Saturday, Nov. 9, the five Billings and Laurel-area Exchange Clubs will host a Veterans Day Celebration Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 4, 1540 Broadwater Ave.
The event is free for veterans to attend and costs $10 for others. Admission includes sample cups of the different chilies, plus one bowl of chili of the attendee’s choice. Hot dogs will also be available for an additional cost.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Veterans Meat Locker, a local organization with a mission to provide all veterans and their families with frozen processed meat.
Veterans Meat Locker will also distribute free meet to veterans during the event. According to a news release from event organizers, Veterans Meat Locker will not turn away any veteran, regardless of branch or service record.
Voting for the best chili will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the winner will be announced at 2 p.m.