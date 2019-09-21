{{featured_button_text}}

The Montana VA Health Care System will host a walk-in flu clinic for veterans from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The event is in the Pod B lobby of the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic at 1775 Spring Creek Lane.

Flu shots will be free for enrolled veterans, according to a press release from the VA. Health and wellness information will also be available, including techniques on feeling better from Montana VA health care professionals.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Veterans who want a flu shot but are unable to attend the walk-in flu clinic may contact their local VA clinic for information about dates and times that flu shots will be available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags