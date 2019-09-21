The Montana VA Health Care System will host a walk-in flu clinic for veterans from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The event is in the Pod B lobby of the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic at 1775 Spring Creek Lane.
Flu shots will be free for enrolled veterans, according to a press release from the VA. Health and wellness information will also be available, including techniques on feeling better from Montana VA health care professionals.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Veterans who want a flu shot but are unable to attend the walk-in flu clinic may contact their local VA clinic for information about dates and times that flu shots will be available.