Victim disclosing abuse ends with rape conviction for Laurel man

A Yellowstone County jury convicted a Laurel man on three counts of rape Wednesday.

Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy several times from the mid-to-late 2000s. Prosecutors filed charges against Voyles after the victim, now an adult, told his story to county detectives in 2020.

He told detectives with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office the he began spending time with Voyles at his home while being babysat when he was nine or 10 years old, according to documents filed in district court. Over the next several years, Voyles sexually abused him approximately 15 times.

The victim reported the sexual assault in August 2020 after seeing a photograph of Voyles with a group of children posted on social media, documents say. When a detective spoke with Voyles in October 2020, Voyles said he hadn’t seen the victim since 2003 or 2004. He told the detective that a neighbor, who has since died, once accused him of sexually assaulting children.

“Here we go again,” he reportedly told the detective.

District Judge Ashley Harada presided over the trial, which lasted three days. The jury found Voyles, who did not testify during his trial, guilty of three counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Voyles is scheduled to be sentenced July 1. He faces the possibility of up to 100 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

