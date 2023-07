One of the people involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning has died, Billings Police officials said in a social media post.

The accident in the intersection of Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail on the West End of Billings occurred at about 7:30 a.m.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One of the drivers, a man in his 70s later died from his injuries, police said.

The busy intersection remained closed to traffic for about five hours.