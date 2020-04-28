Victim ID'd in second homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 24-year-old Billings man who died after being found in the driveway of a Florine Lane apartment with a gunshot wound early Monday evening has been identified.

Brett Ness, a Billings resident, died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Ness was unresponsive when responders arrived. He died after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and is the second homicide in two days in Billings. On Sunday night, a 50-year-old man was shot shortly before 10 p.m. on the 100 block of South 31st Street. He also died a short time later at an area hospital.

Police do not currently believe there is a connection between the two homicides.

In relation to the Florine Lane homicide, 18-year-old Raisha Blacksmith of Lodge Grass was arrested sometime after 6:30 p.m. Monday, about an hour after police responded to the shooting. Before her arrest, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office had stopped a vehicle thought to be associated with the Billings homicide.

Billings police had mentioned Monday night that a vehicle associated with the shooting was stopped near Hardin.