Victim of fatal downtown stabbing identified; suspect arrested
Victim of fatal downtown stabbing identified; suspect arrested

Adriano Fowler

Adriano Fowler has been arrested in the stabbing death of Adrian Brian Goodbear.

 Contributed

A man killed in downtown Billings over the weekend has been identified as Adrian Brian Goodbear. 

He was 26 years old and a Billings native, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said. 

Billings Police arrested Adriano Fowler, 26, for the stabbing. He's being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of deliberate homicide. 

According to police, Goodbear was found dead in his vehicle in the alley behind the Rodeway Inn at 1315 N. 27th Street on Sunday morning. He appeared to have driven from the site of a altercation with Fowler near the downtown Hardee's.

Mahoney said Goodbear appears to have bleed to death from a wound on his arm. 

Police described Goodbear and Fowler as "known associates."

The recent homicide brings the total number of homicides on the year in Billings to 10.

