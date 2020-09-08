Victim of fatal downtown stabbing identified; suspect arrested

×
Adriano Fowler has been arrested in the stabbing death of Adrian Brian Goodbear.
Contributed
A man killed in downtown Billings over the weekend has been identified as Adrian Brian Goodbear.
He was 26 years old and a Billings native, Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said.
Billings Police arrested Adriano Fowler, 26, for the stabbing. He's being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of deliberate homicide.
According to police, Goodbear was found dead in his vehicle in the alley behind the Rodeway Inn at 1315 N. 27th Street on Sunday morning. He appeared to have driven from the site of a altercation with Fowler near the downtown Hardee's.
Mahoney said Goodbear appears to have bleed to death from a wound on his arm.
Police described Goodbear and Fowler as "known associates."
The recent homicide brings the total number of homicides on the year in Billings to 10. Unsolved homicides in Yellowstone County
Nels and Annie Anderson
On the night of December 7, 1924, one of Billings' oldest unsolved murders took place. 43-year-old barber Nels Anderson and his wife, 39-year-old Annie,
were slain in their shop on Minnesota Avenue. The weapon used, an ax that the Andersons kept at the shop for splitting kindling, was found near Mr. Anderson's body. Evidence indicated that the Andersons were just getting ready to leave for the night when they were surprised by the killer, as both victims had their coats on and there was no sign of a struggle. Police attempted to gather fingerprints from a washstand used by the killer to rinse his or her hands, and combed over the Andersons' correspondence to try and find anyone who they might have been in conflict with. The search for suspects extended to nearby towns, but no arrests were made.
Ruth Lori Ballew
21-year-old Ruth Lori Ballew
was found shot to death along Jellison Road near the Billings landfill on February 5, 1977. Ballew had a history of drug and prostitution arrests, and was known to work near the Empire Bar. Detectives believe Ballew had been dead for about two days before her body was discovered in a remote area near the landfill by area residents who were out for a walk. Ballew had not been sexually assaulted, according to her autopsy. Ballew's brother was interviewed as a suspect, and confessed to the murder under the influence of sodium amytal, but detectives discounted the confession after the man recanted his statement and no evidence could be found to support it.
Curt Peterson
21-year-old
Curt Peterson was found face down in the Yellowstone River near Coulson Park on the evening of April 30, 1977. Peterson was stabbed to death about 15 feet from where his body was found, and was dragged into the water. He had ridden a bus from Bridger the previous day to visit friends in Billings, who spent part of the night of the April 29 at the Crystal Lounge downtown. Peterson later ate dinner at Mediocre Mike's Pizza a few blocks away before returning to the bar. His last known whereabouts were at a party in a gravel pit near Billings. Witnesses saw Peterson arguing with a man at some point during the party, which broke up around 3 a.m. Peterson's body was found about 13 hours later.
Gazette file photo
Marsha Helgeson
Marsha Helgeson, 21,
was found beaten and stabbed to death in the early hours of September 9, 1978, in a driveway off Alkali Creek Road. She was seen the night before at the 17 Bar in downtown Billings with an unidentified woman, and was seen leaving the bar with two men around 1 a.m. Witnesses say they may have seen her with a woman at Sambo's on 24th Street West between 1:15 and 2 a.m. Detectives estimated her time of death between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. The car she was driving was found at the 17 Bar the next day. Two boys who were leaving for a hunting expedition at 4 a.m. said they saw a woman matching Helgeson's description walking along 24th Street West around 4 a.m., with a male in a car following her, who they assumed was arguing with her.
Gazette file photo
George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
George Heinrich, 58, and Marlene Mazzola, 42, were on a date the night they
were murdered in Heinrich's home northeast of Billings on September 21, 1980. The two were found strangled to death by Heinrich's adopted daughter the following afternoon. The couple was seen by Heinrich's brother and sister the night of the 21st at the Elk's Club, which they left around 1:30 a.m. Mazzola's 1979 Pontiac LeMans was found abandoned at the Husky station on Main Street.
Gazette file photo
Almeda Old Crane
Almeda Old Crane was 24 years old when she was
found murdered on the fifth floor of the Park II parking garage in downtown Billings on September 29, 1981. She was naked, with a single gunshot wound to the head. Her body was found at about 7:50 p.m. in stall 164 by a woman, who notified a parking attendant. Police assumed she had been sexually assaulted. Old Crane was seen at the Arcade and Empire bars downtown between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. She was killed with a .25-caliber firearm, which was never found. Detectives believe it's possible she was killed outside of the parking garage and dumped there. Old Crane was charged along with her common-law husband, Leo Mascarena, in the killing of her brother, Roy Thomas Old Crane, less than a year earlier. Charges against Almeda Old Crane were later dropped.
LARRY MAYER Gazette Staff
Ben Burns
20-year-old Ben Burns, of Forsyth,
was found shot to death on Pryor Creek Road just south of the Huntley Interchange on I-94 on March 11, 1986. Burns was hitchhiking home to Forsyth. Nearby residents heard gunshots shortly before passersby spotted Burns' body at around 12:30 a.m. Burns was identified by his clothing and a homemade tattoo on his arm. His identification card was found two weeks later on I-94 between Billings and Huntley.
LARRY MAYER Gazette Staff
Natalie Hertz
On the night of April 2, 1992,
police responded to a shooting incident during a house party at a South Side residence. 16-year-old Natalie Hertz was struck by one of six bullets fired through a closed door, and died shortly after at a Billings hospital. Police believe the suspect or suspects approached the house on foot before opening fire and driving away in a dark-colored pickup truck.
LARRY MAYER Gazette Staff
Eli Killsnight
On June 14, 1993, Eli Killsnight was
found on a loading dock behind the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store in downtown Billings. Kills Night had been badly beaten, and his head was crushed by a large rock and an air conditioning unit. Police said Killsnight had been involved in fights in the week before his death, but didn't believe that the fights were related to his murder.
Gazette file photo
David Gilbert
42-year-old David Gilbert was
found stabbed on the northeast side of South Park on August 8, 1996. Gilbert died from his injuries at the scene. A Native American male was seen leaving the area in a large, white four-door car. The park was said to be crowded with people at the time of the stabbing, but witnesses were unwilling to speak to police.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Jeannette Rene "Charlie" Atwater
The body of 34-year-old Jeannette Rene Atwater, known to friends and family as "Charlie," was
found by firefighters and sheriff's deputies in the trunk of her burning 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass in a parking lot off of Bench Boulevard in the early hours of January 16, 2000. Security camera images from a nearby gas station show a man buying one dollar's worth of gasoline minutes before the call was dispatched.
Charles Dale Roberts
Charles Dale Roberts, 58,
was found beaten and impaled by an object on April 2, 2007 near the railroad tracks close to the Billings Depot. Police believe Roberts was a transient and was living near where he was killed, but was known to have been travelling from Washington to Missouri at the time of his death.
Gazette file photo
Jeffrey Christopher Hewitt
Jeffrey Christopher Hewitt, 38, of Billings,
was found dead on the Crow Reservation on April 22, 2015. The Billings Police Department has been investigating the case with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and it's been suggested that Hewitt was killed in an apartment on Industrial Avenue in Billings before being moved to the place where his body was found.
LARRY MAYER Gazette Staff
Tracy Belmarez
Tracy Belmarez, 39,
was found dead in the 2300 block of Fox Drive on Sept. 30, 2015. He had no obvious injuries. Police are investigating the death as suspicious because of the location, time and lack of witnesses. A Taser was found near Belmarez's body, and he had two Taser probes in his back. A woman was later investigated in connection with the death, but no charges have been filed in the case.
Harriet Wilson
42-year-old
Harriet Wilson's body was found in the Yellowstone River near Two Moon Park in Billings on April 22, 2018. Wilson was last seen alive at 11:30 a.m. that day at 3G's Convenience Store on South 27th Street. Wilson was injured before she died, and her death is being treated as a homicide.
Courtesy of Yellowstone County Detention Facility
