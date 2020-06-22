Victim of fatal Sunday I-90 motorcycle crash identified

The man killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash on I-90 near the City Center exit has been identified as a Billings man.
The victim was 54-year-old Robert W. Charette of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney
The crash forced the closure of both on- and off-ramps for eastbound traffic on I-90 after the crash around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Both the City Center exit and eastbound on-ramp off of Laurel Road were blocked by BPD and Montana Department of Transportation personnel.
An MDOT incident report stated the crash occurred on the eastbound off-ramp, and eastbound traffic was diverted to the South Billings Boulevard exit.
The accident remains under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.