Victim of fatal Sunday I-90 motorcycle crash identified
Victim of fatal Sunday I-90 motorcycle crash identified

Motorcycle crash

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper looks over the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash that closed the City Center exit off of I-90 on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The man killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash on I-90 near the City Center exit has been identified as a Billings man.

The victim was 54-year-old Robert W. Charette of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney

The crash forced the closure of both on- and off-ramps for eastbound traffic on I-90 after the crash around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Both the City Center exit and eastbound on-ramp off of Laurel Road were blocked by BPD and Montana Department of Transportation personnel.

An MDOT incident report stated the crash occurred on the eastbound off-ramp, and eastbound traffic was diverted to the South Billings Boulevard exit.

The accident remains under investigation.

