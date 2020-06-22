Victim of fatal Sunday I-90 motorcycle crash identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The man killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash on I-90 near the City Center exit has been identified as a Billings man.

The victim was 54-year-old Robert W. Charette of Billings, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney

The crash forced the closure of both on- and off-ramps for eastbound traffic on I-90 after the crash around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Both the City Center exit and eastbound on-ramp off of Laurel Road were blocked by BPD and Montana Department of Transportation personnel.

An MDOT incident report stated the crash occurred on the eastbound off-ramp, and eastbound traffic was diverted to the South Billings Boulevard exit.

The accident remains under investigation.

