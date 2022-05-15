Video: Morgan Wallen performs hit song "Cover Me Up" during sold-out show at MetraPark

Country music's top artist Morgan Wallen plays sold-out show at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday night during a stop on the Dangerous Tour. Wallen's show sold out quickly after being announced in November 2021. A total of 8,825 tickets were sold, bringing First Interstate Arena to full capacity. The country music star remains popular, with the show's merchandise sales topping more than $100,000. The remainder of Wallen's tour is sold out and is expected to wrap in Florida in October 2022.