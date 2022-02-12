Vigil held for murdered Billings teen as family waits for answers

Spots of candlelight and splashes of pink, Khoen Robert Parker’s favorite color, stood out on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn as the sunlight faded Saturday.

Dozens of people gathered for second time to remember the 15-year-old nearly a month after his death. Since then, his family and friends are still waiting for answers from Billings authorities. Saturday’s vigil served as both a call for justice, and a tribute to his life.

“He was pretty good at forgiving,” said his mother, Jen Parker.

Billings police responded to a report of gunshots fired in a parking lot in the Heights during the early hours of Jan. 16. When they arrived at the scene near Castle Rock Park, officers only found spent shell casings from a firearm, according to a statement from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley on the day of the shooting.

About 10 minutes after responding to the report of gunfire, a local hospital contacted police saying a teenager was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The teenager, later identified as Parker, died at the hospital.

Multiple people were suspected to be involved in a fight that led up to the shooting, Wooley wrote in his initial statement. Nearly a month after the Billings Senior High School sophomore’s death, the investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made. When contacted by the Billings Gazette, the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office could not comment on the matter because the investigation was still underway.

A GoFundMe page launched by Parker’s grandfather to cover funeral costs garnered around $15,000 dollars. More than 50 people attended a memorial held for him at the downtown skate park the day before his funeral service. In the weeks since Jan. 16, a local bar and casino has sponsored a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction connected to the fatal shooting that has also reached $15,000.

Rachel Dehler, the owner of High Tide Casino and Bar, helped to spearhead the reward campaign and also assisted in organizing Saturday’s rally along with Stacey Schumer and Charlene Sleeper. Among those who spoke during the vigil were Andrew Burt, Parker’s step father, Billings Mayor Bill Cole and students who knew Parker.

“We just ask not to be forgotten…Even if they [BPD] can’t say anything about the case, just to say that they’re still working on it,” said Lucas Parker, Khoen Parker’s father.

BPD is currently investigating four shooting deaths so far this year, two of whom were teenagers.

On Feb. 6, 16-year-old Jeffery William Whitewolf died of a gunshot wound, and BPD are treating the shooting as suspicious. Officers first responded to the report of a shots fired on Swords Lane in the Heights around 5 a.m. The found a 20-year-old man in the area with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a Billings hospital for treatment.

Police were dispatched about two hours later to the Country Inn and Suites on Main Street to conduct a welfare check for a man who possibly shot himself, Lt. Wooley wrote in a statement released the day after the shooting. They found Whitewolf, who had died by the time authorities arrived. Whitewolf’s death and the shooting of the 20-year-old were related, Wooley wrote, and investigators have spoken with several witnesses. Billings detectives are currently trying to determine whether the Lame Deer teen’s death can be ruled a homicide. Police are not searching for anyone else involved, or any suspects.

While Parker’s friends and family gathered in Billings, the funeral for Whitewolf was held in Lame Deer. He was remembered as a caring older brother who enjoyed playing football and fishing with his siblings along the Tongue River, according to an obituary posted online.

Along with remembering him as a forgiving person, Parker’s family remembered him as a trendsetter, a boy who wasn’t ashamed of who he was and could make friends with anyone who met him.

“Live the Khoen life every day,” said Colin, one of his friends who spoke Saturday, asking those gathered to always try to bring a smile to someone’s face. He also asked that anyone with information about what happened the morning that his friend was killed not to hesitate to go to the police.

"It's frustrating that it takes the community to step in and actually bring this to the surface, when this is something that should be in our hearts and minds everyday. Because it doesn't just effect one family, this is our whole community," Dehler told the Gazette at the vigil.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.