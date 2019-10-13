When darkness fell Sunday night over Riverside Park in Laurel, candles helped push the shadows away.
Small flames flickered atop candles in the hands of dozens of people who came out for a vigil for Lori Bray, a 57-year-old Laurel resident who was killed earlier this month sometime after ending her evening work shift at the Cedar Ridge Casino.
Organizers described the park in a Facebook event as one of Bray's favorite places.
In the circle of lights at Riverside Park Sunday were friends, family and community members whose presence showed part of the extent to which the tragedy of her death is being felt in the small town to the west of Billings. Some people knew her only briefly. Others knew Bray for decades.
During the vigil, Bray’s son Justin Smith stood toward the center of the silent group as music played amid the sounds of a passing train. One person held a sign that said “Lori is loved” at the top and “Her life mattered” at the bottom. In the middle of the sign was a heart. Another person brought a pitbull, a dog breed that Bray was known to love. She owned two of them and volunteered with animal rescue groups.
The group was made up of people from a wide range of ages, including some children who were held in the arms of adults.
A few people spoke quietly to the crowd about Bray afterwards before the vigil began to wind down. Laurel resident Sonny Ruff said after that she knew Bray for more than 30 years. They’d worked once at an Albertson’s bakery together “years and years and years ago.”
“And we stayed in touch. She cut my daughter’s hair. When she was nine, started cutting her hair for us and doing her hair and then…and then she’s gone,” Ruff said afterwards, her voice halting with emotion. “And I’m going to miss her smile, because she always had a smile. She always had nice things to say about people. I never heard her say anything bad.”
“She was a great person and it’s just sad. It’s unbelievable, it’s scary, but I know that she’s okay. She’s okay,” Ruff said.
Chasiti Salveson said she’d been Bray’s next door neighbor for only a few years but it felt like “forever.”
They talked nearly every day, usually in the afternoon somewhere near where their backyards met.
Their dogs played together. Salveson typically found out Bray was outside when she heard her dog barking, knowing that treats from Bray were on the way.
“Her door would be wide open and then she’d be like ‘I’m coming Luna,’ and then she’d come out with a big old Milk Bone,” Salveson said. “We’d stand out in the yard for hours and talk about TV shows or just how her day was. She would drink her coffee and I’d drink my Dr. Pepper because I don’t drink coffee. We had a coffee slash Dr. Pepper date.”
Since Bray’s death, Salveson said she’s gotten messages about Bray from people she never knew.
“I’ve come to learn that she had a real impact on this community,” she said. “I think it just means a lot to the community. To light a candle in her memory.”
A fundraiser and silent auction to help pay funeral expenses is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fat Fender Freddy's, at 1517 U.S. Highway 212 in Laurel.
The man accused of killing Bray, 22-year-old Laurel resident Diego Hernandez, made his initial court appearance last week in Yellowstone County Justice Court.