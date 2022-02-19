Violent clash involving off-duty cops at Billings bar caught on video

About a month ago, Louis Delgado’s Friday night started with a friendly drink at the Grandstand Bar in Billings. It came to a quick and violent end after a stranger kneed his car door.

It was nearly 1 a.m. on Jan. 15, and the stranger was with several other men. Two of the men, including the one who kneed the car, were off-duty law enforcement officers who had been socializing at the bar that evening.

“Words were exchanged,” Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said the next morning.

The chief had called a press conference — on a Saturday — to explain how the parking lot scuffle had escalated to the point of one of the officers being injured and Delgado winding up in a rollover crash that landed him in the hospital for three days.

The injured cop was a Yellowstone County deputy who had reached into Delgado's car trying to wrestle a handgun from him.

“It is reported that the driver fired one shot,” St. John said during the press conference.

The whole exchange, both audio and video, was captured on the Grandstand’s security cameras and Delgado, a 24-year-old with a newborn baby, wants everyone to see the video. It was the cops who started the fight, he said, and he never fired his gun.

“It needs to be brought to light what happened that night, so police can’t get away with things like that,” Delgado said earlier this week. He has retained Billings lawyer Lyndon Scheveck to file a lawsuit alleging the officers assaulted Delgado and prompted his getaway that resulted in the crash.

During the skirmish in the bar parking lot, a friend riding with Delgado was ordered out of the car by one of the men with the cops. After Delgado was punched numerous times through the car window, he sped away. Minutes later, he returned to pick up his friend who by then was gone.

As Delgado pulled away the second time he could see police cars with their lights flashing coming, and he drove off west onto Grand Avenue where he crashed his car, landing upside down in the parking lot of the Albertsons grocery store at 1212 Grand Ave., near 13th Street West.

Delgado may have suffered a traumatic brain injury, and during his time in the hospital he ran up thousands of dollars in medical bills. He still wears a neck brace.

How it started

The disturbance at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino at 905 Grand Ave., was initially reported to police as a shooting, according to an incident report provided by BPD. It was believed, based on initial reports, the deputy's injury to the mouth was caused by a bullet fragment.

At least 25 law enforcement officials responded to the bar and the crash scene, according to the initial report.

The injured Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy is Brandon Smart. The Billings police officer who kneed the car is Matt Frank. The third man with the group has not been identified publicly. St. John described him as "a civilian." Scheveck, the attorney, believes he may be a recently retired officer.

On the night of the incident, the three men left the bar through its west exit at about 12:45 a.m., according to security footage. They lingered, talking as other patrons left the bar and head for their cars.

Several minutes pass before Delgado in his Chevy Malibu with his friend rolls into the frame. Frank puts his knee into the door of Delgado's car, and then sets down a bottle.

Delgado yells at the men to get out of his way.

One of the men responds, "Really? Or what?"

Delgado fears the much larger men and warns them he has a gun, his attorney said.

In the video, Smart and Frank are then seen reaching into the driver's side window, with the deputy throwing several punches at Delgado.

"Don't pull a f---ing gun, you f---ing idiot. Are you f---ing kidding me?" one of the men yells.

One of the men can also be heard saying they also have guns.

As Smart was throwing punches, Delgado hit him hard in the mouth with the butt of his gun.

At about the same time, the third man walked around to the passenger side of the car where Delgado's friend sat. The third man can be heard saying, "Get out. Police." It is apparently the first time any of the three men identify themselves as law enforcement. Delgado's friend gets out and walks away.

As Frank, still on the driver's side, manages to get the door open, Delgado speeds away, heading west on Grand. The third man, who had climbed into the car, jumps out.

A small crowd from the bar gathers in the parking lot to see what all the commotion is about. Several people can be heard telling others the deputy had been shot in the face.

Self defense

No gunshot or muzzle flash can been seen in the video. It's not illegal for any citizen over age 18 without a felony record to carry a concealed firearm, following legislation signed into law in 2021.

“You have the right to defend yourself, especially when you have three larger individuals assaulting you," Scheveck, the attorney, said.

In the video, when Delgado returns after about two minutes to pick up his friend, the crowd dashes back into the bar. The Malibu lingers in the parking lot for a few seconds before pulling back onto Grand Avenue, with police cruisers arriving at about the same time. A short time later, Delgado crashes at the grocery store on 1212 Grand Ave.

Back at the bar, several uniformed officers can be seen speaking to witnesses. Delgado's friend had by then returned, and Frank pointed him out to police.

"Detain him. Detain him," Frank said, and a uniformed officer placed him in handcuffs before leading him away from the bar. Frank was questioned by police, but never restrained.

At the crash scene on 13th Street West, police recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

No charges filed

As of Friday, no charges have been filed in connection with the melee and subsequent crash. Frank was placed on administrative leave beginning Jan. 19. The Billings Police Department conducted an internal investigation, according to an email from the Montana Department of Justice. Chief St. John has requested that the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation review BPD's findings, Montana DOJ spokesperson Kyler Nerison told the Gazette.

“I am aware of the video of this incident and realize what is depicted is concerning," St. John said in a written statement to the Gazette.

"As a department, we hold our officers to a [higher] standard, both on and off duty. As such, we review all actions in light of department values and conduct demanded of all department members...This is a multi-agency investigation and we must be mindful to adhere to legal requirements of due process. It is important to allow both the criminal and administrative investigations to be completed before determinations are made...As reported after the incident and to reiterate, the officer was off-duty at the time...," St. John wrote.

Smart, the deputy, was not placed on administrative leave, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told the Gazette on Thursday. But, Smart's role in the confrontation is under review by the Office of Professional Standards within the sheriff's office. Any disciplinary action taken against Smart will depend on the findings of that review, Linder said.

Scheveck said he intends to file a lawsuit on Delgado's behalf holding the off-duty officer and deputy responsible. If it weren’t for those two cops, Scheveck said, Delgado would never have crashed his car that night.

“There is frustration with the absolute lack of candor and fabrication regarding this event from our local law enforcement," Scheveck said. "In today’s climate, it is essential for local law enforcement to take accountability for their actions in order for trust to be reestablished in our local law enforcement."

According to both Scheveck and a review of the three hours of security footage taken from both inside and outside the bar, Delgado had no contact with the off-duty law enforcement members until Frank kneed his car. Delgado and his friend had drank a beer or two, Scheveck said. Less than a minute before the fight with Delgado, surveillance footage showed Frank kicking the side of an unrelated SUV as it pulled out of the parking lot.

Scheveck said numerous legal decisions have found that law enforcement officers are held to the same high standard whether on duty or off. In Billings, officers have faced repercussions for their off-duty behavior before. In March 2012, former Officer Paul LaMantia received a written warning for obstructing two officers who responded to a bar fight between one of LaMantia's friends and a fellow off-duty officer. LaMantia resigned in 2018 after he was revealed to be one of three BPD officers having sex with a police department clerk on city property both on and off duty.

According to the code of ethics in BPD's policy manual: "A police officer's character and conduct while off duty must always be exemplary, thus maintaining a position of respect in the community in which he or she lives and serves. The officer's personal behavior must be beyond reproach."

Officer Frank is currently assigned to administrative desk duty, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said in an email. The BPD internal investigation into the Grandstand fight is still open while it remains under review by DCI.

