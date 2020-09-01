Violent crime up in Yellowstone County since COVID-19 pandemic, officials say

Yellowstone County has seen an increase in violent crime since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, officials said during a press conference Tuesday.
From March through July, the county has seen a roughly 21% increase in murder, robbery and aggravated assault over the same period in 2019, according to statistics from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.
“This means we had 67 more violent crimes and 67 more victims during that time,” Alme told a group of reporters gathered on the Yellowstone County courthouse lawn.
The year so far has seen nine murders in Billings. In 2015, there were nine for the entire year. The year with the most since then has been 2018, which saw five murders in Billings, according to the Billings Police Department annual report.
Meth and domestic violence were major drivers in the recent increase in violent crime, Alme said.
Police are on pace to see 100,000 calls for service, according to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John. Billings hasn’t hit a full 95,000 calls for service in the past seven years for which data was immediately available.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said the county was already seeing an increase in violent crime before March, despite law enforcement efforts to curtail it.
“Adding to this is COVID. It’s put a lot of stress on our community, and it’s stressed all aspects of our criminal justice system,” he said.
From March through July, the county attorney’s office filed 65 strangulation cases, 99 felony charges related to domestic violence, including stalking, violation of a protection order and felony partner or family member assault.
That’s on top of 67 misdemeanor partner or family member assaults for the same time frame. Both partner or family member assault and violation of a protection order become a felony after a person has two prior convictions.
The office has also filed 193 child removals, in which meth use was a primary factor in 109.
“We need the public’s help,” Twito said. “Watch out for your neighbor. If you see a crime, report it. Help those peace officers out on the street trying to keep you safe. Do your best.”
Voters in Billings have begun receiving ballots in the mail for a public safety levy vote, which would repeal an existing levy with a set dollar amount and replace it with new levy language based on mills.
The new levy would replace an $8 million public safety mill levy passed by voters 16 years ago. The levy is still on the books and continues to partially fund police, fire, municipal court and 911 services today.
The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding from property owners. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; in 2020, it's worth about $12 million.
This story will be updated.
