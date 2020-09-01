Violent crime up in Yellowstone County since COVID-19 pandemic, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone County has seen an increase in violent crime since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, officials said during a press conference Tuesday.

From March through July, the county has seen a roughly 21% increase in murder, robbery and aggravated assault over the same period in 2019, according to statistics from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

“This means we had 67 more violent crimes and 67 more victims during that time,” Alme told a group of reporters gathered on the Yellowstone County courthouse lawn.

The year so far has seen nine murders in Billings. In 2015, there were nine for the entire year. The year with the most since then has been 2018, which saw five murders in Billings, according to the Billings Police Department annual report.

Meth and domestic violence were major drivers in the recent increase in violent crime, Alme said.

Police are on pace to see 100,000 calls for service, according to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John. Billings hasn’t hit a full 95,000 calls for service in the past seven years for which data was immediately available.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said the county was already seeing an increase in violent crime before March, despite law enforcement efforts to curtail it.