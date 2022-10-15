Virginia man charged in federal court with attempted sex trafficking in Billings

A Virginia man pleaded not guilty earlier this week to a federal charge of trying engage in commercial sex with a child while in Billings.

Mark Samuel Baker was indicted in U.S. District Court on one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. The 56-year-old was arrested in July of this year and initially charged in Yellowstone County District Court with prostitution of a child.

Baker allegedly arranged to meet with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl in mid-July, the Gazette previously reported. When he arrived at an agreed-upon location in Billings, police placed in him custody. On his person, according to court documents, he was carrying $375 in cash and condoms.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of prostitution of a child in Yellowstone County District Court soon after his arrest. He posted a $100,000 bond, and was allowed to return to a West Virginia residence under the condition that he surrender his passport.

In September, a federal grand jury indicted Baker and a summons was issued for his appearance in federal court. County prosecutors dropped the child prostitution charge against Baker following the indictment, and he appeared in U.S. District Court in Billings on Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan granted Baker a conditional release, again requiring him to turn his passport over to the court, and that he be monitored while staying in West Virginia.

Baker was an employee with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the time of his arrest in July, and served as a police officer with the Winchester Police Department in Virginia for over a decade, according to the Winchester Star.

If convicted, Baker could be sentenced up to life in prison, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years.