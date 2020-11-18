Virtual discussions of 27th Street railroad crossing planned

The Montana Department of Transportation will host two virtual live informational meetings for the public to learn about potential future improvements to the existing 27th Street at-grade rail crossing, in downtown Billings. The two meetings are scheduled to take place on Dec. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The 27th Street rail crossing is one of the busiest train crossings in the state, which may translate into backed up roadways, frustrated drivers, decreased downtown user experience, and impacts to emergency response services, according to a press release from MDT.

The purpose of the study is to identify practicable short-term and long-term improvements that are fundable and meet the needs at this location.

To participate in either meeting, register at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billings27thstreet/public-involvement.shtml.

For those unable to attend either session, the presentation will be available at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/billings27thstreet/public-involvement.shtml after Dec. 1. Citizens can also share input, questions, and comments with the project team via a comment form online.

Retrospective: 27th Street in Billings

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0