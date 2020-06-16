Virtual Island X Adventure Run planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Family Tree Center - Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center will host the eighth annual Island X Adventure Run on Saturday-Sunday, June 27-28. This year, the Island X Adventure Run will take place virtually.

In a press release, organizers invited all ages and abilities to run anytime June 27-28 at locations of the runners' choosing. There will be course instructions with challenges and obstacles to make it an adventure. Participants are also invited to post their time on RunSignup and post pictures on social media.

ZooMontana was previously planned to be the location of this year's run, and the zoo will still be incorporated in the event. Participants can take pictures at ZooMontana by the Island X Adventure Run Banner.

Island-themed costumes are encouraged. A Jimmy Buffet Award for the best island dressed individual will be awarded. Other competitions include Island Stylin’ Team and Biggest Team.

Each participant will receive a lei, a “quarantine green” t-shirt and will also be entered to receive prizes including a family membership and day passes to ZooMontana, Target gift cards, pizza from Pizza Hut and Papa John’s, and more.

Registration is available online at runsignup.com/race/mt/billings through Sunday, June 28.

