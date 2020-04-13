Virtual Tour de Fleur plans announced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Billings TrailNet recently announced plans for its annual Tour de Fleur, which will take place virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, the trail funding organization said it wants to continue to promote the joy of bicycling, running and walking by producing a Tour de Fleur virtual event in which everyone can participate.

The event is open to all ages and genders. In addition to cyclists, participants may be walkers, runners, those in wheelchairs, and skaters. The Tour de Fleur virtual event officially kicks off Sunday, May 3, but participants can walk, run or roll any day in May.

The event, which started in 2016, customarily features 1.5-mile and 5-mile rides starting at Shiloh Crossing amid showers of flower petals. This year, a 15-mile ride was also planned. Past events have also featured after-ride festivities including live music, food and raffle drawings.

The event raises money for Billings TrailNet. The organization uses the funds to build trails and further its mission.