Visits to long-term care homes once again restricted in Yellowstone County, health officer orders

Instead, he urged the public to take personal steps to stave off the growth in cases. Felton stressed the importance of the public practicing the "three Ws":

Wear a mask.

Watch your distance, meaning social distancing.

Wash your hands.

"It's not a very exciting for high-tech solution, but that is the intervention of choice," Felton said.

A reversion back to phase 1 restrictions, as seen in Big Horn County to counter its spike in cases in June, will be determined by a combination of factors that includes the number of daily new cases, and the number of tests and staff members available to address them.

Yellowstone County has tallied 88 people having contracted the disease during the past week, nearly 40% of the county’s total cases since the initial outbreak in March. It also reported its highest single day increase in positive cases since that time. Felton said of the 105 active cases in the county, seven are hospitalized with one person in intensive care.

Of the new cases, Felton said very few came from the asymptomatic drive-through testing held for Yellowstone County in June. The majority, he said, have been symptomatic people coming into contact with others at their job, in large gatherings or in assisted living centers.