Visits to long-term care homes once again restricted in Yellowstone County, health officer orders

Visitation to long-term care facilities in Yellowstone County is once again restricted, under a Friday order from health officer John Felton.
In the week since Gov. Steve Bullock lessened restrictions on long-term care facilities across the state, Billings has seen about a dozen COVID-19 cases in seven care facilities, Felton said in a press conference Friday.
“The people who reside in these facilities represent some of the highest risk, most vulnerable members of our community and the intent of this order is to supplement the ongoing efforts that our senior care facilities have taken to protect these residents from COVID-19,” said RiverStone Health CEO and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.
Because of this, the county will halt visits to senior and assisted care facilities. Only compassionate end-of-life visits will be permitted, with masks being mandatory. RiverStone Health is also strongly recommending policies that require workers, contractors, vendors, delivery people and others to wear a mask or face covering while in assisted care centers.
The order will go into effect July 4, and remain so indefinitely.
Felton, like the governor the day before, stopped short of mandating mask-wearing, saying a mandate would be difficult to enforce. He also said the county has not reached a point where it must return to phase one of the governor's COVID-19 reopening plan.
Instead, he urged the public to take personal steps to stave off the growth in cases. Felton stressed the importance of the public practicing the "three Ws":
- Wear a mask.
- Watch your distance, meaning social distancing.
- Wash your hands.
"It's not a very exciting for high-tech solution, but that is the intervention of choice," Felton said.
A reversion back to phase 1 restrictions, as seen in Big Horn County to counter its spike in cases in June, will be determined by a combination of factors that includes the number of daily new cases, and the number of tests and staff members available to address them.
Yellowstone County has tallied 88 people having contracted the disease during the past week, nearly 40% of the county’s total cases since the initial outbreak in March. It also reported its highest single day increase in positive cases since that time. Felton said of the 105 active cases in the county, seven are hospitalized with one person in intensive care.
Of the new cases, Felton said very few came from the asymptomatic drive-through testing held for Yellowstone County in June. The majority, he said, have been symptomatic people coming into contact with others at their job, in large gatherings or in assisted living centers.
“Because of the incubation period of this virus of up to 14 days, we expect that the large daily case counts will continue for the next few weeks. … When we look at the number of contacts per case, just the cases from yesterday could add 100-200 people to the mandatory two-week quarantine,” Felton said.
Of those seven nursing homes reporting COVID-19 cases among their staff and residents, Eagle Cliff Manor, Avantara Billings and St. John’s United have confirmed cases.
RiverStone Health has recommended that all of those facilities with cases of COVID-19 test all of their staff and residents. Felton said that health officials and Yellowstone County nursing home managers are currently coordinating periodic testing of within each center.
Felton said several facilities had already begun testing Friday.
The county reported earlier in the week that resources have been stretched thin in the county as cases have continued to rise. As a result, RiverStone Health has continued train more contact tracers to help track the disease's spread.
The rise in cases has also lengthened the waiting period for test results to arrive, Felton said. Results for prioritized, symptomatic residents that had previously taken 24-48 hours are now taking two to five days to arrive. Asymptomatic tests remain at a wait of 10-14 days.
RiverStone currently has 12 people conducting contact tracing, and Felton said five to six more staff members had been trained by Friday. Those who volunteered from other positions within the company will aid in investigating new cases until this latest surge tapers off, Felton said.
Going into the Fourth of July weekend, Felton said of the county, "We can either get it right, or we can get it wrong."
"This virus is going to be with us for a long time, and we have to learn to live with it," he said. " ... We depend on people to take the proper preventative measures. We depend on people to quarantine."
RiverStone Health will be hosting a drive-through asymptomatic testing session July 11. Each test will be free of charge, and it will be held in the upper parking lot at MetraPark. Nearly 1,500 tests will be available.
