Volunteers of America invites the community to Independence Hall at 710 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings for the group's annual Veterans Day Open House, from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Sen. Steve Daines, County Commissioner Denis Pitman, veterans from the program, and others will speak, and lunch will be provided.
You have free articles remaining.
VOA operates Independence Hall, a 20-bed men’s transitional living facility where veterans receive housing, employment, medical assistance and other supportive services so they can reintegrate into the community. More than 500 veterans have been served since the facility opened in October 2009, according to a press release from the organization.
In Montana, VOA is the largest private provider of services to veterans and their families. With offices in seven communities, the organization provides outreach services in every county in Montana.