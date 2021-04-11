Voice from the past: Northern Cheyenne combat vet reconnects with long-ago platoon buddy

Laura Rockroads was in bed at her Busby home in 1970 when she heard a knock at the door. The mother of three answered each knock with “enter” in Northern Cheyenne. The door opened; a face she hadn't seen in a year peered in. It was her son.

Thomas Rockroads Jr., now 72, returned home from combat in Vietnam before he was even legally allowed to vote. In spite of her rheumatoid arthritis, Laura sprang from the couch and yelled. The two had last seen each other in Billings, as Thomas boarded a 747 to begin his deployment. They had parted then with a Northern Cheyenne song that, 52 years later, the Bronze Star recipient still sings.

“My mother used to tell me different stories, and there was one that got me to go into the military. There was a Cheyenne camp, and there was a young man that was leaving the village…And it’s a true story, it’s not a Hollywood story. This young man had a female friend, a girlfriend so to speak, and he was riding away. As he was riding away, he stopped on horseback and turned around. He sang a song… ‘If I’m not back, I might come back by fall time when the leaves start to fall…And if I don’t come back by spring, when the buffalo shed their fur, that means I’m gone from the face of the Earth,” Rockroads told The Billings Gazette.