The Montana Rescue Mission is currently holding a "Seek and Save" scavenger hunt to raise funds for its operations. The grand prize is a vehicle donated by Volkswagen Kia of Billings. Anyone interested in participating can pick up a $20 donation game card at Volkswagen Kia for the scavenger hunt and get in on the chance to win 21 additional prizes along with the grand prize vehicle. The scavenger hunt runs from now through November 19th at noon, with the prize drawings at 3-5pm that day (need not be present to win). Twenty local businesses in addition to Volkswagen Kia have donated money or prizes to sponsor this event. All donations for the game cards and participation donations from the scavenger hunt sponsors go directly to the Montana Rescue Mission.
Volkswagen Kia vehicle is grand prize in scavenger hunt for the Montana Rescue Mission
