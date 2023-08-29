High temperatures in the 90s and winds gusting to 35 mph kicked up a grass fire northeast of Pryor Tuesday afternoon.

Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door suggesting residents voluntarily evacuate, according to Crow Agency fire duty officer Karl Big Hair.

Numerous fire engines from Yellowstone and Big Horn counties and aircraft were assisting in controlling the blaze

The fire apparently began in the area southeast of the junction of Pryor Creek Road and Blue Creek Road, Big Hair said.

Farmers were harvesting dryland grain where the fire started about 1:20 p.m. on farmed flats east of Pryor Creek Road, four miles northeast of Pryor, he said.

“The fire was human caused,” Big Hair added.

The first engine on scene reported it at 100 acres.

Hot, dry winds fanned fanned the fire over the graveled Hay Creek Road with 10-foot flames about 3:40 p.m.

Construction workers wisely left the area, said Big Hair. A bulldozer, five more engines and water tenders were enroute to help secure the rear of the fire at 5:30 p.m.

A National Weather Service fire meteorologist wrote: “It will be very windy at the fire site over the next 24 hours… Wind will persist overnight,” with gusts to 40 mph. With the dry cold frontal passage Tuesday night, winds should shift clockwise to blow from the west, then from the northwest by morning, driving the fire away from the inhabited valley of Pryor Creek.”