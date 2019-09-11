Are you a caring person looking for a meaningful volunteer experience? Recruitment is now underway for volunteers to assist and support RiverStone Health Hospice patients and their families. The next training session takes place Oct. 3-4 at RiverStone Health. The training provides comprehensive training on end-of-life issues, according to a news release from the organization.
To learn more about hospice volunteer training and the many patient and non-patient opportunities available to serve those when they need it most, call Sarah at 651-6500.