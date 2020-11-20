Volunteers clean up large homeless camp under Rims

Austin has a pickup with an 8-foot bed, which he loaded eight times while cleaning the site. He compared the amount and variety of trash he found to what would be in a landfill.

"What blew my mind was all the family pictures," he said.

To him it appeared the camp was a place where those who had burglarized homes had taken their stolen goods, pulled out what was valuable and left the rest behind.

"It was like a thief zone," he said.

Austin is a new father. As a boy he used to tromp around exploring under the Rims with his dad, and he hopes to do the same one day with his daughter. For that to happen, he said the community must work together to keep the Rims clean and safe.

As a woodworker, he's also concerned about the environment. His desire to keep the wild spaces in Billings clean and healthy was another factor motivating him to help clean up the site.

"It's just not right for the environment to be treated like this," he said.

It wasn't the first time that specific spot under the Rims had come to the attention of the city; crews have cleared it of garbage and debris "several times," said Billings Parks Department director Mike Whitaker.