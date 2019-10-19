The Outdoor Adventure Leadership program at Montana State University Billings and Billings Parks and Recreation continued the annual cleanup of the Rimrocks Saturday morning.
The seventh annual Refresh the Rims event Saturday morning brought together over 100 volunteers to pick up debris and garbage along and below the Rims, and Airport Road.
Lynne Fitzgerald, assistant professor and program coordinator for the Outdoor Adventure Leadership degree, said that students in a class called Techniques of Guiding and Instructing are spearheading and overseeing the event and volunteers.
“It’s been a wonderful project every year to beautify Billings in places that people recreate in,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just a fantastic project.”
The groups cover eight sections of the Rims and clean up garbage and debris, while also removing potentially dangerous items like syringes and glass.
JC Nelson, a sophomore attending MSU Billings, said that the area near Swords Park along Airport Road appears to have less debris compared to years past.
“There are more people putting more of an emphasis in cleaning up after themselves, and it’s doing a whole lot of good for the community,” Nelson said.
Fitzgerald said that groups are steering clear of the Rims nearest Laredo Place, where a rock slide occurred smashing one home in September. MSU Billings senior Hunter Skov said that students scouted areas along the Rims to look for hazards before volunteers arrived.