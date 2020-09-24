Volunteers plant trees, shrubs at Centennial Park for Arbor Day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple dozen volunteers joined members of the Billings Parks and Recreation Department's forestry division in planting trees and shrubs in Centennial Park on Thursday to celebrate Arbor Day.

The city's annual Arbor Day celebration was postponed in May, and was scaled back and moved to Centennial to help that park prepare for opening.

According to Billings Parks supervisor Mike Pigg, the opening date for Centennial Park, including a new dog park, is planned for June 1.

This will allow the new grass to fully establish before the heavy use by people and their pets in the park.

The new trees in the park are part of a new arboretum, with at least 35 species of tree planted.

During a ceremony to close the event, Billings Mayor Bill Cole planted a Chinkapin oak tree, believed by the department to be the first in Billings.

In addition to the new trees, volunteers from Billings Downtown Rotary, the West End Neighborhood Task Force, the Montana Audubon Center and Friends of Billings Dog Parks planted shrubs and grasses in the parking area along 32nd Street West.

