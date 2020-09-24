Volunteers plant trees, shrubs at Centennial Park for Arbor Day

A couple dozen volunteers joined members of the Billings Parks and Recreation Department's forestry division in planting trees and shrubs in Centennial Park on Thursday to celebrate Arbor Day.
The city's annual Arbor Day celebration was postponed in May, and was scaled back and moved to Centennial to help that park prepare for opening.
According to Billings Parks supervisor Mike Pigg, the opening date for Centennial Park, including a new dog park, is planned for June 1.
This will allow the new grass to fully establish before the heavy use by people and their pets in the park.
The new trees in the park are part of a new arboretum, with at least 35 species of tree planted.
During a ceremony to close the event, Billings Mayor Bill Cole planted a Chinkapin oak tree, believed by the department to be the first in Billings.
In addition to the new trees, volunteers from Billings Downtown Rotary, the West End Neighborhood Task Force, the Montana Audubon Center and Friends of Billings Dog Parks planted shrubs and grasses in the parking area along 32nd Street West.
Volunteers, from left, Howard and Carol Holz of the West End Neighborhood Task Force, Sue Bressler of Friends of Billings Dog Parks and Parks Board member Tom Rupsis plant a maple tree in the dog park area of Centennial Park as part of an Arbor Day event Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Volunteers Jami Clark, right, and Rick Devore, center, of Friends of Billings Dog Parks and Eric Means of the Billings Parks Department forestry division plant a tree in the dog park area of Centennial Park as part of an Arbor Day event Thursday, September 24, 2020.