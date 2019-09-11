For the past 26 years, United Way of Yellowstone County’s Day of Caring harnesses the spirit of volunteers to take action. This year, 534 participants will work in teams to help improve nonprofits in our community. The event will start at MetraPark Pavilion at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
In a press release, Carol Burton, president/CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County, said many of the 43 Day of Caring projects will be related to the organization’s impact goals of youth success and crisis stabilization.
Local non-profit agencies who receive Partner Grants and Go Grants from United Way of Yellowstone County as well as long-standing United Way of Yellowstone County supporters and community leaders will be honored at this year’s event.
You have free articles remaining.
United Way’s Day of Caring also kicks off a county-wide campaign to raise funds to support Community Impact projects, United Way programs, and coalitions making an impact in the areas of youth success and financial stability.
For more information, go to uwyellowstone.org.