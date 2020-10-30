Voter turnout a record in Yellowstone County, 4 days before election

The drop boxes at each site will be open until by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Rutherford added that no registration or ballot replacement will be available at these sites and only Yellowstone County voters may use them.

Earlier this month, the county elections office expanded its operations to the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark to facilitate its services due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elections services at MetraPark like registration and ballot replacement will be closed through weekend but will resume at 8 a.m. Monday in the Montana Pavilion. Services will then shut down at noon, which is required under state law, Rutherford said.

Services will reopen at 7 a.m. on Election Day. On Tuesday, the only place to register or get a replacement ballot in Yellowstone County is at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.