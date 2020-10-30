Voter turnout a record in Yellowstone County, 4 days before election

Election Day isn't until Tuesday but Yellowstone County has already broken its record for highest voter turnout.
"We have officially passed the highest turnout for an election," county election administrator Bret Rutherford said by email.
Ballot tallies have been running high all month.
If voters want to ensure their ballots are counted they'll need to hand-deliver them to MetraPark where a drop-box has been set up in the parking attendant kiosk in the paid parking lot across the street from the north exit of the MetraPark's lower parking lot.
On Election Day, the county elections office will have drop-boxes set up at a dozen locations across the county, including Blue Creek School, Canyon Creek School, Custer School, Elysian School, Independent School, Shepherd School, Pioneer School and Laurel and Lockwood high schools.
Drop boxes will also be at Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op in Huntley, the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark and the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
The drop boxes at each site will be open until by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Rutherford added that no registration or ballot replacement will be available at these sites and only Yellowstone County voters may use them.
Earlier this month, the county elections office expanded its operations to the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark to facilitate its services due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elections services at MetraPark like registration and ballot replacement will be closed through weekend but will resume at 8 a.m. Monday in the Montana Pavilion. Services will then shut down at noon, which is required under state law, Rutherford said.
Services will reopen at 7 a.m. on Election Day. On Tuesday, the only place to register or get a replacement ballot in Yellowstone County is at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark.
