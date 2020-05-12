Voters missing a primary ballot can call to get the one they need, Yellowstone County elections officer says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Yellowstone County elections office has received four calls from voters who did not receive all the correct ballots in their primary election packet, which was mailed out last week.

Officials caution voters not to wait to open their ballots and to call in if they don't have the ballot they want.

"If people see an error, they just need to contact us," said Bret Rutherford, the elections administrator for the county.

The packets contain three primary ballots, one each for the Republican Party, the Democrat Party and the Green Party. Under state law, voters are allowed to fill out only one. Also included is a return envelope, a secrecy envelope and instructions.

In all, election workers stuffed roughly 600,000 items into 85,000 envelopes over the course of three weeks, Rutherford said.

"So there's going to be some human error," he said.

Typically, workers would stuff envelopes in an assembly-line fashion, each staff member placing their one piece into the packet. But with COVID-19 concerns, the elections office created a system where one worker placed all the pieces into a single envelope to limit the contact each piece of paper had with elections staff, Rutherford said.