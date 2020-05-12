You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Voters missing a primary ballot can call to get the one they need, Yellowstone County elections officer says
alert top story

Voters missing a primary ballot can call to get the one they need, Yellowstone County elections officer says

Provisional Ballot Count

Bret Rutherford, the Elections Administrator at the Yellowstone County Elections Office, looks at a provisional ballot as they are being counted at Yellowstone County Courthouse on Tuesday.

 BETHANY BAKER Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone County elections office has received four calls from voters who did not receive all the correct ballots in their primary election packet, which was mailed out last week. 

Officials caution voters not to wait to open their ballots and to call in if they don't have the ballot they want. 

"If people see an error, they just need to contact us," said Bret Rutherford, the elections administrator for the county. 

The packets contain three primary ballots, one each for the Republican Party, the Democrat Party and the Green Party. Under state law, voters are allowed to fill out only one. Also included is a return envelope, a secrecy envelope and instructions. 

In all, election workers stuffed roughly 600,000 items into 85,000 envelopes over the course of three weeks, Rutherford said. 

"So there's going to be some human error," he said. 

Typically, workers would stuff envelopes in an assembly-line fashion, each staff member placing their one piece into the packet. But with COVID-19 concerns, the elections office created a system where one worker placed all the pieces into a single envelope to limit the contact each piece of paper had with elections staff, Rutherford said. 

Preparing ballots in that manner added a week to the process, he said, stretching it out over three weeks. 

This is also the first federal election in the county's history that has been all mail, and so the county elections office is sending out more envelopes than it's ever sent out. 

The process should be simpler in November for the general election as voters will get only the one ballot instead of the three required for the primary, Rutherford said. 

More info

If you are missing a ballot or have questions, call the Yellowstone County Elections Office at 406-256-2740.

Ballots must be received by the Election Department by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received via the USPS after Election Day will not be counted.

Voters may register by mail through May 26. In-person late registration begins May 27 and ends at noon June 1 and reopens on Election Day.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News