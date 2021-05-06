Voting open for War of the Walls mural competition

Voting is open for the annual War of the Walls mural competition. Each year, a student from each Billings and Laurel high school is chosen to paint a mural on a MasterLube store and the favorite is decided by online public vote. The winner will be awarded a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year.

Visit masterlubegradday.com for a voting link. Voting will close at noon on Wednesday, May 12 and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 14.

Meet the artists behind the murals at www.masterlube.com/wow2021.

The painting competition coincides with the annual Grad Day fundraising event for the high schools’ all-night, drug and alcohol-free graduation celebrations. This year's fundraiser will be on Saturday, May 15 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Each school will “adopt” a MasterLube site for the day to conduct their fundraising. Every dime a customer spends at MasterLube that day will go directly to the schools for their graduation celebration. MasterLube retains $0 for product cost, labor, or overhead.

• Billings West will be at the MasterLube at 2424 King Ave W

• Billings Senior at 1628 Grand Ave

• Skyview at 1331 Main Street