Vulnerable population advocates make case to Billings City Council

Yellowstone County Continuum of Care is making headway.

Continuum of Care, a coalition of 35 local organizations and government entities that assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations, began tracking in 2018 those who passed through many of the services offered in the community and so far they've identified 2,184 individuals.

The goal of tracking those who use the various services offered in the city and county was to better understand who made up the homeless and transient populations and what kind of help they were getting.

Known as the coordinated entry system, the program allows service providers to see who's making progress, who's a chronic user and in some cases where in Montana members of this population come from.

By better understanding who makes up Billings' vulnerable and transient populations, what services they use and need, and in what ways they're progressing, the city can begin to better target its resources, said Kari Boiter, Continuum of Care president.

Boiter presented an overview of Continuum of Care's operational methods to City Council Monday night; the council is preparing its budget for the next fiscal year and a small portion of the recently passed public safety mill levy will go toward services that address substance abuse and mental health.

As an example of how services for Billings' vulnerable and transient populations can impact city services, Boiter talked briefly about the recently closed Off The Streets low-barrier shelter.

While the shelter was operating from fall 2020 to earlier this year, Billings Police saw a significant drop in service calls in the area where the shelter was located.

Finding ways to house people and treating those with addictions and mental health issues reduces pressure on the city's public safety services.

For that reason, Continuum of Care is hopeful it can set up a long-term, permanent low-barrier shelter that can serve many of the same needs covered by Off The Streets, which was designed to be temporary through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It served as a prototype for us to learn from," Boiter said.

Moving into the future, Continuum of Care has five main operational goals. First, the coalition wants to better target preventative measures and reduce new incidences of homeless by 25% by 2025. In that same time frame, it wants to better coordinate crisis care for the homeless with other programs.

The coalition also wants to invest in infrastructure projects that will help prevent and reduce homelessness, increase the community's capability to better address homelessness and take steps to strengthen the coalition.

