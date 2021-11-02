Waggoner apparent leader in Laurel Mayor race

The city of Laurel is poised to elect a new Mayor Tuesday night concluding a race that saw a last-minute tragedy following the death of current mayor and candidate, Tom Nelson, last week due to COVID-19.

Preliminary results on election night showed Dave Waggoner ahead with 679 votes followed by Bruce McGee with 400 and Scot Stokes at 248. The recently deceased Nelson had garnered 217 votes as of the third reading of Tuesday’s results.

Nelson died last Friday from COVID-19. He had been mayor since his appointment in 2018 after Dave Waggoner was unable to assume the position because he worked at the city’s water treatment plant at the time. It was unclear whether Waggoner was still an employee of the city as he led the race following the third reading of results Tuesday evening.

McGee was maintaining a second place position in the race. He currently serves as the city council vice president.

When Nelson got sick earlier last month, city council president Emelie Eaton assumed the mayoral duties covering the city's day-to-day operations. Following the election it is likely Eaton will remain in charge of the city until the new mayor takes the post in January.

