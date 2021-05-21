Walk-in vaccine clinics moving to RiverStone Health

Walk-in free COVID-19 vaccination clinics are relocating to RiverStone Health from the Shrine Auditorium.

Churches, businesses and schools also have partnered with RiverStone Health recently to offer the public free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Upcoming clinics include:

May 26, noon to 2 p.m., Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered.

June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Elysian School, 6416 Elysian Road, Moderna and J&J.

June 11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center, the four-story building at 123 S. 27 th St., Pfizer and J&J.

St., Pfizer and J&J. July 9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center, Pfizer and J&J.

July 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center, Pfizer and J&J.

The J&J vaccine requires a single dose. Those choosing the Moderna vaccine need a second dose four weeks after the first. A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is needed three weeks after the first. People will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the same location where they received their first dose.