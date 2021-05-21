 Skip to main content
Walk-in vaccine clinics moving to RiverStone Health
RiverStone vaccine clinic

Lisa Woods, right, gets her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from RN Donna McCool Friday, May 21, 2021 at RiverStone Health in Billings. Woods, who owns Woods Accounting, said she was getting her vaccine because tax season is finally over and she doesn’t have to worry about taking time off work if she needs a day to recover from her shot.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

Walk-in free COVID-19 vaccination clinics are relocating to RiverStone Health from the Shrine Auditorium.

Churches, businesses and schools also have partnered with RiverStone Health recently to offer the public free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Upcoming clinics include: 

  • May 26, noon to 2 p.m., Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered.
  • June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Elysian School, 6416 Elysian Road, Moderna and J&J.
  • June 11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center, the four-story building at 123 S. 27th St., Pfizer and J&J.
  • July 9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center, Pfizer and J&J.
  • July 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center, Pfizer and J&J. 

The J&J vaccine requires a single dose. Those choosing the Moderna vaccine need a second dose four weeks after the first. A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is needed three weeks after the first. People will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the same location where they received their first dose. 

People who received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Shrine Auditorium over the past two weeks are scheduled to get their second doses at the Shrine. No further first-dose clinics are scheduled at the Shrine. 

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and older. The Moderna and J&J vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

People ages 12-17 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”. 

RiverStone Health will set up vaccination clinics on-site at businesses, churches or other locations as long as a minimum of 11 people are signed up to get the vaccine.  Please call 406-651-6410 or email CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org for more information. 

