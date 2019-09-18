The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at ZooMontana on Sunday. Food, festivities, exhibitors and entertainment will start at 1 p.m. Opening ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. will kick off the walk.
In addition to the walk, the event will feature Mayor Bill Cole auctioning off an iron sculpture of the “Promise Flowers,” created by Iron Maiden Welding of Bozeman and commissioned by Liberty & Vine Country Store of Billings. Student volunteers from Montana State University Billings will join the fun to help create the signature Alzheimer’s Association “Thank You Brigade” at the finish line of this 1- or 2-mile wheelchair and stroller friendly walk through ZooMontana. Guests can also enjoy purple lemonade, food, entertainment and other festivities, according to a news release from the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funds raised at the event benefit the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest movement to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.