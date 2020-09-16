Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking new approach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Montana Walks to End Alzheimer’s will continue. But instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Montana.

Many time-honored features of the walk will remain. On walk day (Sept. 27 in Billings) an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. What’s new this year is that these events will be delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.

To enhance participants’ experience, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect, according to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage,'' the interactive online experience for this year's walk to: