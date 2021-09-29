'Walk to School Day' planned for Oct. 6

Local students are encouraged to join kids across the nation in walking to school on Oct. 6, Walk to School Day.
Walk to School Day raises awareness of the need to create safer routes for students walking, rolling and bicycling to school. Improving routes to school benefits the broader community with safer access for all ages and abilities from students, to grandparents, to people living with disabilities.
Students in Yellowstone County are invited to sign a pledge stating their support of Walk to School Day. Students can pledge to walk online at https://tinyurl.com/w2school21 or contact Jenna Solomon jenna.sol@riverstonehealth.org for paper copies.
The school that submits the highest percentage of its student body pledging to walk to school will receive the Golden Shoe Award.
The Safe Routes to Schools Committee of Yellowstone County is hosting an art contest for school-aged children. Students can submit artwork that illustrates a student biking, walking or rolling to school while also following safe rules of the road. Three winners will receive printed copies of their art for their school and an invitation to a City Council meeting for recognition and a photo opportunity for their art. Contest submissions can be sent to jenna.sol@riverstonehealth.org.
There are many options to make active transportation safe and fun – even for those attending school from home. To find more ideas and to register your event, go to www.walkbiketoschool.org
When participating in Walk to School Day, remember to physically distance, wear masks and take pictures. Photos may be sent to Jenna Solomon.