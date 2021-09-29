'Walk to School Day' planned for Oct. 6

Local students are encouraged to join kids across the nation in walking to school on Oct. 6, Walk to School Day.

Walk to School Day raises awareness of the need to create safer routes for students walking, rolling and bicycling to school. Improving routes to school benefits the broader community with safer access for all ages and abilities from students, to grandparents, to people living with disabilities.

Students in Yellowstone County are invited to sign a pledge stating their support of Walk to School Day. Students can pledge to walk online at https://tinyurl.com/w2school21 or contact Jenna Solomon jenna.sol@riverstonehealth.org for paper copies.

The school that submits the highest percentage of its student body pledging to walk to school will receive the Golden Shoe Award.