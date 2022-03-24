Walkability expert Jeff Speck to give public presentation

Urban planner and architectural designer Jeff Speck will give a talk, “Billings: Walkable City in the West” at the Babcock Theater on April 6. This free public presentation will be a culmination of a multi-day visit to Billings in which he will meet with members of the Billings Architectural Association and Montana Downtown and Main Street Conference as part of their annual meetings.

Speck’s presentation will focus on the many benefits of walkable cities ranging from safety, health, business, access, and quality of life. His talk will also include several recommendations that we as a community can take to increase walkability. Continuing education credits will be available for architects, planners, and realtors. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. to allow attendees to mingle, meet Jeff Speck, enjoy light refreshments, and visit informational tables from sponsoring organizations.

Mr. Speck has written several books about the importance of walkability and downtown revitalization. He has worked as an urban planner and architectural designer in both the private and public sector, including as the Director of Design for the National Endowment of the Arts from 2003 to 2007.

Originally planned for 2020, this event has been made possible through a partnership between Billings Architectural Association, Billings Chamber of Commerce, and Big Sky Economic Development, the City of Billings, Healthy By Design Coalition, Downtown Business Alliance, Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council, Bill and Anne Cole, Rocky Mountain College, and the Billings Industrial Revitalization District. The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are not required, but are encouraged to help with planning. RSVP here.

